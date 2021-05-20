Lydall – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.6% Upside

Lydall with ticker code (LDL) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 39 and 36 calculating the average target price we see 37.5. With the stocks previous close at 36.21 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.6%. The day 50 moving average is 34.64 and the 200 day moving average is 32.08. The market cap for the company is $652m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lydall.com

Lydall designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, life science and industrial applications, gasket and sealing solutions, thermal insulation, energy storage, and other engineered products. This segment also nonwoven veils, papers, and advanced composite solutions comprising thermal insulation papers and insulation media for high temperature technology applications; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical diagnostic and analytical testing, potable water filtration, and high purity process filtration in food, beverage, and medical applications. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers nonwoven rolled-good felt media and filter bags used primarily in industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment offers engineered products for transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist in the reduction of noise, vibration, and harshness. Its products are used in the interior, underbody, and underhood of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 industrial customers. Lydall was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.