LXP Industrial Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.1% Upside

LXP Industrial Trust with ticker code (LXP) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 11.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.17 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.1%. The day 50 moving average is 10.93 while the 200 day moving average is 10.49. The company has a market cap of $3,043m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.lxp.com

The potential market cap would be $3,441m based on the market concensus.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.