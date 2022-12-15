LXP Industrial Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.7% Upside

LXP Industrial Trust with ticker code (LXP) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 10 with a mean TP of 11.5. With the stocks previous close at 10.78 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.7%. The 50 day MA is 9.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.36. The company has a market cap of $2,965m. Company Website: https://www.lxp.com

The potential market cap would be $3,163m based on the market concensus.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.