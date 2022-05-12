LXP Industrial Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.7% Upside

LXP Industrial Trust with ticker code (LXP) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17.5 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 15.63. With the stocks previous close at 11.19 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 39.7%. The 50 day MA is 14.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,180m. Company Website: https://www.lxp.com

The potential market cap would be $4,442m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.