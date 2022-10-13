LXP Industrial Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.1% Upside

LXP Industrial Trust with ticker code (LXP) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 14 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 12.5. With the stocks previous close at 9.05 this would imply there is a potential upside of 38.1%. The day 50 moving average is 10.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.41. The company has a market cap of $2,541m. Company Website: https://www.lxp.com

The potential market cap would be $3,509m based on the market concensus.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.