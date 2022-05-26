LXP Industrial Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.9% Upside

LXP Industrial Trust with ticker code (LXP) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 14 and has a mean target at 14.88. With the stocks previous close at 11.37 this indicates there is a potential upside of 30.9%. The 50 day MA is 13.43 while the 200 day moving average is 14.26. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,275m. Company Website: https://www.lxp.com

The potential market cap would be $4,286m based on the market concensus.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.