LXP Industrial Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.2% Upside

LXP Industrial Trust found using ticker (LXP) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 12 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 12. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.51 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.2%. The 50 day MA is 9.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.26. The company has a market cap of $2,577m. Visit the company website at: https://www.lxp.com

The potential market cap would be $3,252m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.