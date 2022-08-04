LXP Industrial Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.7% Upside

LXP Industrial Trust found using ticker (LXP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 14 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 12.83. With the stocks previous close at 10.72 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.81 and the 200 day moving average is 13.61. The company has a market cap of $3,074m. Visit the company website at: https://www.lxp.com

The potential market cap would be $3,679m based on the market concensus.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.