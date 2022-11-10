LXP Industrial Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.0% Upside

LXP Industrial Trust found using ticker (LXP) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 12 and 12 and has a mean target at 12. With the stocks previous close at 10.17 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.0%. The 50 day MA is 9.63 while the 200 day moving average is 11.91. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,774m. Find out more information at: https://www.lxp.com

The potential market cap would be $3,273m based on the market concensus.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.