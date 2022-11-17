LXP Industrial Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.4% Upside

LXP Industrial Trust with ticker code (LXP) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 12 and has a mean target at 12. Now with the previous closing price of 10.31 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.83. The company has a market cap of $2,829m. Visit the company website at: https://www.lxp.com

The potential market cap would be $3,293m based on the market concensus.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.