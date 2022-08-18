LXP Industrial Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.2% Upside

LXP Industrial Trust with ticker code (LXP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 12 with a mean TP of 12.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.23 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.72 and the 200 day moving average is 13.43. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,130m. Find out more information at: https://www.lxp.com

The potential market cap would be $3,576m based on the market concensus.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.