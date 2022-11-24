LXP Industrial Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.4% Upside

LXP Industrial Trust with ticker code (LXP) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 12 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 11.5. Now with the previous closing price of 10.32 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.4%. The day 50 moving average is 9.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.69. The company has a market cap of $2,862m. Find out more information at: https://www.lxp.com

The potential market cap would be $3,190m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.