Luther Burbank Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.6% Upside

Luther Burbank Corporation found using ticker (LBC) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 14.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.23 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 30.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.78 while the 200 day moving average is 12.74. The company has a market capitalisation of $588m. Find out more information at: https://www.lutherburbanksavings.com

The potential market cap would be $769m based on the market concensus.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor-owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, online and mobile banking, and real estate investment services; and issues trust preferred securities. As of December 31, 2021, it operated ten full service branches in California located in Sonoma, Marin, Santa Clara, and Los Angeles Counties; one full service branch in Washington located in King County; six loan production offices located throughout California; and a loan production office in Clackamas County, Oregon. Luther Burbank Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.