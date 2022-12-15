Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Luther Burbank Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Luther Burbank Corporation found using ticker (LBC) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 14.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.6 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.84 and the 200 day moving average is 12.78. The company has a market cap of $582m. Find out more information at: https://www.lutherburbanksavings.com

The potential market cap would be $736m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor-owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, online and mobile banking, and real estate investment services; and issues trust preferred securities. As of December 31, 2021, it operated ten full service branches in California located in Sonoma, Marin, Santa Clara, and Los Angeles Counties; one full service branch in Washington located in King County; six loan production offices located throughout California; and a loan production office in Clackamas County, Oregon. Luther Burbank Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.