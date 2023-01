Luther Burbank Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.0% Upside

Luther Burbank Corporation found using ticker (LBC) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 13 with a mean TP of 14.67. With the stocks previous close at 11.93 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.0%. The day 50 moving average is 11.55 while the 200 day moving average is 12.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $576m. Visit the company website at: https://www.lutherburbanksavings.com

The potential market cap would be $708m based on the market concensus.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loansluding first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor-owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, online and mobile banking, and real estate investment services; and issues trust preferred securities. As of December 31, 2021, it operated ten full service branches in California located in Sonoma, Marin, Santa Clara, and Los Angeles Counties; one full service branch in Washington located in King County; six loan production offices located throughout California; and a loan production office in Clackamas County, Oregon. Luther Burbank Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.