Lumber Liquidators Holdings, In – Consensus Indicates Potential -21.3% Downside

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, In found using ticker (LL) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 22. With the stocks previous close at 27.97 this would indicate that there is a downside of -21.3%. The 50 day MA is 23.25 and the 200 day moving average is 15.89. The company has a market cap of $795m. Find out more information at: http://www.lumberliquidators.com

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services. The company primarily serves homeowners, or to contractors on behalf of homeowners. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through 419 stores in the Unites States and Canada. The company also offers its products through its website, catalogs, and call center. Lumber Liquidators Holdings was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

