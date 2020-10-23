Lumber Liquidators Holdings, In – Consensus Indicates Potential -16.8% Downside

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, In with ticker code (LL) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 30 and 14 calculating the average target price we see 22. Now with the previous closing price of 26.45 this would indicate that there is a downside of -16.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 23.42 and the 200 day moving average is 16.36. The company has a market capitalisation of $714m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lumberliquidators.com

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services. The company primarily serves homeowners, or to contractors on behalf of homeowners. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through 419 stores in the Unites States and Canada. The company also offers its products through its website, catalogs, and call center. Lumber Liquidators Holdings was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

