Lumber Liquidators Holdings, In – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.6% Downside

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, In found using ticker (LL) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 14 and has a mean target at 22. Now with the previous closing price of 24.62 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -10.6%. The 50 day MA is 23.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.85. The market cap for the company is $660m. Find out more information at: http://www.lumberliquidators.com

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services. The company primarily serves homeowners, or to contractors on behalf of homeowners. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through 419 stores in the Unites States and Canada. The company also offers its products through its website, catalogs, and call center. Lumber Liquidators Holdings was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

