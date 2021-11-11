Lumber Liquidators Holdings, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.9% Upside

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, In with ticker code (LL) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 20 and 18 calculating the mean target price we have 19. With the stocks previous close at 17.78 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.9%. The day 50 moving average is 18.59 and the 200 day MA is 20.48. The company has a market cap of $510m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lumberliquidators.com

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services. The company primarily serves homeowners, or to contractors on behalf of homeowners. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 410 stores in the Unites States. The company also offers its products through its website, catalogs, and call center. Lumber Liquidators Holdings was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.