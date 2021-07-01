Lumber Liquidators Holdings, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.1% Upside

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, In found using ticker (LL) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 26 and 22 with a mean TP of 24.33. Now with the previous closing price of 20.96 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 22.15 and the 200 day MA is 26.26. The market capitalisation for the company is $612m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lumberliquidators.com

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services. The company primarily serves homeowners, or to contractors on behalf of homeowners. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 410 stores in the Unites States. The company also offers its products through its website, catalogs, and call center. Lumber Liquidators Holdings was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.