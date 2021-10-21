Lumber Liquidators Holdings, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.9% Upside

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, In with ticker code (LL) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 20 and has a mean target at 20.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.49 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.17 and the 200 day MA is 21.3. The market cap for the company is $540m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lumberliquidators.com

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services. The company primarily serves homeowners, or to contractors on behalf of homeowners. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 410 stores in the Unites States. The company also offers its products through its website, catalogs, and call center. Lumber Liquidators Holdings was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.