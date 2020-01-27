lululemon athletica inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 6.1% Upside

lululemon athletica inc. with ticker code (LULU) have now 27 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 330 and 214 calculating the average target price we see 257.89. Now with the previous closing price of 243.06 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.1%. The 50 day MA is 233.77 and the 200 day MA is 205.45. The market capitalisation for the company is $31,316m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lululemon.com

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth. It also provides fitness-related accessories, including bags, socks, underwear, yoga mats and equipment, and water bottles. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets and warehouse sales; a network of wholesale accounts, such as yoga studios, health clubs, and fitness centers; temporary locations, including seasonal stores; license and supply arrangements; and showrooms, as well as directly to consumer through mobile apps, and lululemon.com e-commerce site. As of February 3, 2019, it operated 440 company-operated stores under the lululemon and ivivva brands in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, China, Singapore, France, Japan, Ireland, Sweden, South Korea, Germany, and Switzerland. lululemon athletica inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.