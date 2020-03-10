lululemon athletica inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 29.8% Upside

lululemon athletica inc. found using ticker (LULU) now have 28 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 330 and 214 calculating the mean target price we have 259.29. With the stocks previous close at 199.77 this would imply there is a potential upside of 29.8%. The day 50 moving average is 240.92 and the 200 day MA is 217.95. The company has a market cap of $26,383m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lululemon.com

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth. It also provides fitness-related accessories, including bags, socks, underwear, yoga mats and equipment, and water bottles. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets and warehouse sales; a network of wholesale accounts, such as yoga studios, health clubs, and fitness centers; temporary locations, including seasonal stores; license and supply arrangements; and showrooms, as well as directly to consumer through mobile apps, and lululemon.com e-commerce site. As of February 3, 2019, it operated 440 company-operated stores under the lululemon and ivivva brands in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, China, Singapore, France, Japan, Ireland, Sweden, South Korea, Germany, and Switzerland. lululemon athletica inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

