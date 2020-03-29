lululemon athletica inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 15.2% Upside

lululemon athletica inc. found using ticker (LULU) have now 29 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 330 and 148 and has a mean target at 231.24. With the stocks previous close at 200.8 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 212.61 and the 200 day MA is 216.25. The market cap for the company is $24,605m. Find out more information at: http://www.lululemon.com

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth. It also provides fitness-related accessories. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets and warehouse sales; a network of wholesale accounts, such as yoga studios, health clubs, and fitness centers; temporary locations, including seasonal stores; and license and supply arrangements, as well as directly to consumer through mobile apps, and lululemon.com e-commerce site. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 491 company-operated stores under the lululemon and ivivva brands in the United States, Canada, the People’s Republic of China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand, Germany, South Korea, Singapore, France, Malaysia, Sweden, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Switzerland. lululemon athletica inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

