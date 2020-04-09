lululemon athletica inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 13.3% Upside

lululemon athletica inc. with ticker code (LULU) now have 29 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 296 and 161 calculating the mean target price we have 222.03. Now with the previous closing price of 196.01 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.3%. The 50 day MA is 200.74 and the 200 day moving average is 215.97. The market capitalisation for the company is $26,431m. Find out more information at: http://www.lululemon.com

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth. It also provides fitness-related accessories. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets and warehouse sales; a network of wholesale accounts, such as yoga studios, health clubs, and fitness centers; temporary locations, including seasonal stores; and license and supply arrangements, as well as directly to consumer through mobile apps, and lululemon.com e-commerce site. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 491 company-operated stores under the lululemon and ivivva brands in the United States, Canada, the People’s Republic of China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand, Germany, South Korea, Singapore, France, Malaysia, Sweden, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Switzerland. lululemon athletica inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

