Luby’s – Consensus Indicates Potential 82.5% Upside

Luby’s found using ticker (LUB) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 5 and 5 and has a mean target at 5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.74 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 82.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.63 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $82m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lubysinc.com

Luby’s provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby’s restaurants, Fuddruckers restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurants, Fuddruckers franchise operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores. Its primary brands include Luby’s Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – World’s Greatest Hamburgers, and Cheeseburger in Paradise, as well as Luby’s Culinary Contract Services. As of August 29, 2019, the company operated 124 restaurants; and franchised 102 Fuddruckers restaurants. As of November 15, 2019, it operated 32 locations through Culinary Contract Services. The company was formerly known as Luby’s Cafeterias Luby’s was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

