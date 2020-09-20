Luby’s – Consensus Indicates Potential 111.0% Upside

Luby’s with ticker code (LUB) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 5 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 5. With the stocks previous close at 2.37 this indicates there is a potential upside of 111.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.46 while the 200 day moving average is 1.17. The market cap for the company is $71m. Company Website: http://www.lubysinc.com

Luby’s provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby’s restaurants, Fuddruckers restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurants, Fuddruckers franchise operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores. Its primary brands include Luby’s Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – World’s Greatest Hamburgers, and Cheeseburger in Paradise, as well as Luby’s Culinary Contract Services. As of August 29, 2019, the company operated 124 restaurants; and franchised 102 Fuddruckers restaurants. As of November 15, 2019, it operated 32 locations through Culinary Contract Services. The company was formerly known as Luby’s Cafeterias Luby’s was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn