LTC Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential .6% Upside

LTC Properties with ticker code (LTC) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 40 and 30 with a mean TP of 35. With the stocks previous close at 34.8 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .6%. The 50 day MA is 35.42 and the 200 day MA is 36.4. The market cap for the company is $1,355m. Company Website: http://www.LTCreit.com

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 180 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

