LTC Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.6% Downside

LTC Properties with ticker code (LTC) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 30 with the average target price sitting at 35.5. With the stocks previous close at 37.22 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -4.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 37.22 and the 200 day moving average is 36.39. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,437m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.LTCreit.com

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 180 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

