LTC Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

LTC Properties with ticker code (LTC) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 30 with a mean TP of 35. Now with the previous closing price of 34.11 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 35.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.34. The market cap for the company is $1,330m. Find out more information at: http://www.LTCreit.com

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 180 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

