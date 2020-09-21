LTC Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.0% Downside

LTC Properties with ticker code (LTC) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 30 and has a mean target at 35.5. Now with the previous closing price of 36.22 this indicates there is a potential downside of -2.0%. The day 50 moving average is 36.99 and the 200 day MA is 36.02. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,396m. Find out more information at: http://www.LTCreit.com

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 180 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

