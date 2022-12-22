Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

LTC Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

LTC Properties found using ticker (LTC) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 42 and 35 and has a mean target at 39.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 36.59 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 38.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 38.82. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,466m. Visit the company website at: https://www.LTCreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,568m based on the market concensus.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

