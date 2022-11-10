LTC Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.1% Upside

LTC Properties with ticker code (LTC) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 48 and 35 with a mean TP of 40.63. With the stocks previous close at 38.31 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 39.46 and the 200 day MA is 38.18. The market cap for the company is $1,578m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.LTCreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,673m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.