LTC Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.1% Upside

LTC Properties found using ticker (LTC) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 48 and 35 with a mean TP of 40.25. Now with the previous closing price of 39.05 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 38.47 while the 200 day moving average is 38.41. The market cap for the company is $1,575m. Find out more information at: https://www.LTCreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,623m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.