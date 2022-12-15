LTC Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.0% Upside

LTC Properties found using ticker (LTC) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 42 and 35 and has a mean target at 39.5. With the stocks previous close at 38.72 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.0%. The 50 day MA is 38.42 while the 200 day moving average is 38.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,547m. Visit the company website at: https://www.LTCreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,578m based on the market concensus.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.