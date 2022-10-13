Follow us on:

LTC Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.7% Upside

LTC Properties found using ticker (LTC) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 48 and 35 and has a mean target at 40.88. Now with the previous closing price of 36.28 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.7%. The day 50 moving average is 41.71 and the 200 moving average now moves to 37.89. The company has a market cap of $1,484m. Find out more information at: https://www.LTCreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,672m based on the market concensus.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

