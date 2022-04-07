LTC Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential .0% Downside

LTC Properties with ticker code (LTC) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 40 and 33 with the average target price sitting at 36.86. Now with the previous closing price of 36.86 this now indicates there is a potential downside of .0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 35.45 and the 200 day MA is 35. The market cap for the company is $1,470m. Find out more information at: https://www.LTCreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,470m based on the market concensus.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.