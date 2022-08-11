LTC Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.9% Downside

LTC Properties with ticker code (LTC) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 47 and 35 with the average target price sitting at 40. Given that the stocks previous close was at 43.45 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -7.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 39.39 while the 200 day moving average is 36.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,754m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.LTCreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,615m based on the market concensus.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.