LTC Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.6% Downside

LTC Properties found using ticker (LTC) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 36.67. Now with the previous closing price of 39.25 this would indicate that there is a downside of -6.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 36.72 while the 200 day moving average is 34.76. The market cap for the company is $1,538m. Company Website: https://www.LTCreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,437m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.