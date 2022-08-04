LTC Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.4% Downside

LTC Properties found using ticker (LTC) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 47 and 35 with a mean TP of 40. Now with the previous closing price of 42.73 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -6.4%. The 50 day MA is 38.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 35.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,706m. Visit the company website at: https://www.LTCreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,597m based on the market concensus.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.