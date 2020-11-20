LTC Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.1% Downside

LTC Properties with ticker code (LTC) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 40 and 32 calculating the average target price we see 35.25. Now with the previous closing price of 37.13 this would indicate that there is a downside of -5.1%. The day 50 moving average is 35.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,473m. Visit the company website at: http://www.LTCreit.com

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.