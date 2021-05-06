LTC Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.6% Downside

LTC Properties found using ticker (LTC) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 44 and 36 with the average target price sitting at 39.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 41.38 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -3.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 42.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to 39.91. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,581m. Find out more information at: http://www.LTCreit.com

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.