LTC Properties, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.5% Upside

LTC Properties, Inc. with ticker code (LTC) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 42 and 35 calculating the average target price we see 38.43. Now with the previous closing price of 35.76 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.5%. The 50 day MA is 37.96 and the 200 day moving average is 38.79. The market cap for the company is $1,468m. Company Website: https://www.LTCreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,578m based on the market concensus.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.