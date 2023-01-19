LSB Industries. – Consensus Indicates Potential 71.9% Upside

LSB Industries. with ticker code (LXU) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 19 and has a mean target at 21.42. With the stocks previous close at 12.46 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 71.9%. The 50 day MA is 13.87 and the 200 day MA is 16.16. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,033m. Company Website: https://www.lsbindustries.com

The potential market cap would be $1,776m based on the market concensus.

LSB Industries. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications. It also offers high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity ammonium nitrate, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, and blended and regular nitric acids for various applicationsluding semi-conductor and polyurethane intermediates; pulp and paper, alum, water treatment, metals, and vanadium processing; power plant emissions abatement, water treatment, refrigerants, and metals processing; exhaust stream additive, and horticulture/greenhouse applications; and refrigeration. In addition, the company provides industrial grade ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and HDAN solutions for ammonium nitrate fuel oil and specialty emulsions for mining, surface mining, quarries, and construction applications. It sells its products through distributors, as well as directly to end customers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company serves to the agricultural, industrial, and mining markets. LSB Industries. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.