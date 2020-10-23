LSB Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 268.5% Upside

LSB Industries with ticker code (LXU) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11.15 and 5 with a mean TP of 8.07. Now with the previous closing price of 2.19 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 268.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.95 and the 200 day moving average is 1.57. The company has a market cap of $64m. Find out more information at: http://www.lsbindustries.com

LSB Industries manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications. The company also offers high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity ammonium nitrate, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, blended, and regular nitric acids for various applications, including semi-conductor and polyurethane intermediates; pulp and paper, alum, water treatment, metals, and vanadium processing; power plant emissions abatement, water treatment, refrigerants, and metals processing; and exhaust stream additive, and horticulture/greenhouse applications; and refrigeration. In addition, it provides industrial grade ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solutions, and HDAN solutions for the specialty emulsions for mining, surface mining, quarries, and construction applications. The company sells its products through distributors, as well as directly to end customers. LSB Industries was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn