LSB Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 263.5% Upside

LSB Industries found using ticker (LXU) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 11.15 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 8.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.22 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 263.5%. The 50 day MA is 1.94 while the 200 day moving average is 1.55. The market cap for the company is $64m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lsbindustries.com

LSB Industries manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications. The company also offers high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity ammonium nitrate, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, blended, and regular nitric acids for various applications, including semi-conductor and polyurethane intermediates; pulp and paper, alum, water treatment, metals, and vanadium processing; power plant emissions abatement, water treatment, refrigerants, and metals processing; and exhaust stream additive, and horticulture/greenhouse applications; and refrigeration. In addition, it provides industrial grade ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solutions, and HDAN solutions for the specialty emulsions for mining, surface mining, quarries, and construction applications. The company sells its products through distributors, as well as directly to end customers. LSB Industries was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

