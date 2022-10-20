LSB Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.2% Upside

LSB Industries found using ticker (LXU) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 20 and has a mean target at 23.24. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.34 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 42.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.21 and the 200 day MA is 16.26. The company has a market cap of $1,347m. Visit the company website at: https://www.lsbindustries.com

The potential market cap would be $1,916m based on the market concensus.

LSB Industries engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications. It also offers high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity ammonium nitrate, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, and blended and regular nitric acids for various applications, including semi-conductor and polyurethane intermediates; pulp and paper, alum, water treatment, metals, and vanadium processing; power plant emissions abatement, water treatment, refrigerants, and metals processing; exhaust stream additive, and horticulture/greenhouse applications; and refrigeration. In addition, the company provides industrial grade ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and HDAN solutions for ammonium nitrate fuel oil and specialty emulsions for mining, surface mining, quarries, and construction applications. It sells its products through distributors, as well as directly to end customers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company serves to the agricultural, industrial, and mining markets. LSB Industries was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.