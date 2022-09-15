LSB Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.4% Upside

LSB Industries with ticker code (LXU) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 26 and 20 with the average target price sitting at 23.24. With the stocks previous close at 17.04 this indicates there is a potential upside of 36.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.98 while the 200 day moving average is 15.51. The market cap for the company is $1,441m. Company Website: https://www.lsbindustries.com

The potential market cap would be $1,966m based on the market concensus.

LSB Industries engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications. It also offers high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity ammonium nitrate, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, and blended and regular nitric acids for various applications, including semi-conductor and polyurethane intermediates; pulp and paper, alum, water treatment, metals, and vanadium processing; power plant emissions abatement, water treatment, refrigerants, and metals processing; exhaust stream additive, and horticulture/greenhouse applications; and refrigeration. In addition, the company provides industrial grade ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and HDAN solutions for ammonium nitrate fuel oil and specialty emulsions for mining, surface mining, quarries, and construction applications. It sells its products through distributors, as well as directly to end customers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company serves to the agricultural, industrial, and mining markets. LSB Industries was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.