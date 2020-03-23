LPL Financial Holdings Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 98.9% Upside

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. with ticker code (LPLA) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 123 and 67 and has a mean target at 89.13. Now with the previous closing price of 44.82 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 98.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 77.15 while the 200 day moving average is 84.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,309m. Find out more information at: http://www.lpl.com

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies. The company also provides advisory platforms that provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers cash sweep programs; and retirement solutions for commission-and fee-based services that allow advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to retirement plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; trust, investment management oversight, and custodial services to trusts for estates and families, as well as insurance brokerage general agency services; and technology products, such as proposal generation, investment analytics, and portfolio modeling. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in San Diego, California.

