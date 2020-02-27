LPL Financial Holdings Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 30.2% Upside

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. found using ticker (LPLA) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 123 and 97 calculating the mean target price we have 110. Given that the stocks previous close was at 84.48 this would imply there is a potential upside of 30.2%. The 50 day MA is 94.67 while the 200 day moving average is 86.17. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,632m. Company Website: http://www.lpl.com

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies. The company also provides fee-based advisory platforms that provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers cash sweep programs; and retirement solutions for commission- and fee-based services that allow advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to retirement plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; and trust, investment management oversight, and custodial services to trusts for estates and families, as well as insurance brokerage general agency services. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

